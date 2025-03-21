Smart Portfolios LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smart Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,258,346,000 after buying an additional 505,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 617,164 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $238.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $667.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.