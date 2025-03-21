Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 96,425 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,425 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in CyberArk Software by 21.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $346.76 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.41 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

