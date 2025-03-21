101,311 Shares in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of New Mountain Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4,746.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. The trade was a 2.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

