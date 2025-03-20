Members Trust Co Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Members Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

