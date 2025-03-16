Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 238,509 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Twilio by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -154.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

