Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Buys 1,101 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.4% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $232.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.83. The company has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

