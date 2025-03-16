Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,467 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.7% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 40,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.



JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

