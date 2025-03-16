Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 714 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $55,680,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 663,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 244,706 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 108,385 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,667,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,125,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -167.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

