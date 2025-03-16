ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,080 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 348.45, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

