PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $339.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.20. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.09 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

