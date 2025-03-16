Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 337 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $232.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.