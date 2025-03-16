PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average of $158.98. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.96 and a 12-month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

