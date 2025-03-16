PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 110 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $45,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $299.45 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $288.31 and a one year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.