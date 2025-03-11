Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,678,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after buying an additional 94,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

