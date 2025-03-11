M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,289 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $197.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $294.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

