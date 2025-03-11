M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,762,865.20. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 177,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,660. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $166.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.78, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

