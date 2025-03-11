Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 149.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,616,000 after acquiring an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after buying an additional 700,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,652,000 after buying an additional 267,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after buying an additional 501,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. This trade represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $19,363,261.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,110. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,062 shares of company stock valued at $101,051,440 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $215.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.52.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

