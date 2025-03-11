M&T Bank Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

