Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,486,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,632,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,196,000 after acquiring an additional 122,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

