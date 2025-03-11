Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,485 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

