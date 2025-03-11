Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after acquiring an additional 558,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 78,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.