Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ferguson worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,462,000 after purchasing an additional 288,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,541,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,230,000 after purchasing an additional 161,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,858,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,523,000 after purchasing an additional 415,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $221.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $165.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $163.01 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.51.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

