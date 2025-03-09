Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 2,672 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.37.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

