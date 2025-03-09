Best Financial Stocks To Follow Now – March 6th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Salesforce, Visa, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares in companies that operate within the financial sector, including banks, insurance firms, investment companies, and other financial institutions. Their performance is often closely linked to economic cycles, interest rate changes, and regulatory policies, making them a vital component of the broader market landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 49,644,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,279,785. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,605,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,131,199. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,656. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

V stock traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $345.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,883. The stock has a market cap of $642.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.55. Visa has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $366.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $5.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.01. 3,908,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $687.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.33 and its 200 day moving average is $238.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Read More