Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 326.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.