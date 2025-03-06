Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 55.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 2.7 %

HIW stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

