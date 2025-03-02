Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,900 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

