First Bank & Trust Has $2.55 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

JPM opened at $264.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day moving average is $237.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.