Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $22,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 177.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,632,000 after buying an additional 2,145,085 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,119.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 942,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 864,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,277,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,161,000 after buying an additional 472,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 202,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

