Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARM were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ARM by 45.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in ARM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Shares of ARM opened at $131.69 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 173.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.56.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

