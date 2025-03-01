Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $489.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.29. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

