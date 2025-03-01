Ieq Capital LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,058,000 after buying an additional 743,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 77,254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,343.36. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

