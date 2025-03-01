Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,187 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,696,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $141,372,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

