Desjardins Expects Stronger Earnings for Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $7.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.05. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$79.09.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$71.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$60.68 and a 12-month high of C$80.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.00%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.