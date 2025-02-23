Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $293.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $293.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.06.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

