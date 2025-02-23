Needham & Company LLC Boosts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $17.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W cut Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $937,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,712,811.25. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $277,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,500. The trade was a 4.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 366,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,431. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,686 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 40.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,870.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 51,464 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

