Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXSM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.79.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $137.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.05. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.91.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,100,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after acquiring an additional 342,064 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,671,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

