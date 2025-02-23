Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $105.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFM. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 15.6 %

SFM opened at $143.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,629.01. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,614 shares of company stock worth $6,323,731 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,034,000 after purchasing an additional 632,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $64,117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,577.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $53,946,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.