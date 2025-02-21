Chart Industries (GTLS) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $191.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.08. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

