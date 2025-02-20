Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,239 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $573,220,000 after acquiring an additional 335,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in eBay by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $354,695,000 after buying an additional 216,162 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $242,584,000 after buying an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in eBay by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after buying an additional 73,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $105,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

eBay Stock Down 0.7 %

eBay stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

