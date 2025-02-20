Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.21 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $26,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Penumbra by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Penumbra by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 808.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.64.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $303.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $3,644,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,582 shares in the company, valued at $203,498,922.72. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total value of $146,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,511,423.56. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,219 shares of company stock worth $4,426,439. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.