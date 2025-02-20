First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 222,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

