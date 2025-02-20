Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,645 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,313.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,242 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,153,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $128.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average of $126.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

