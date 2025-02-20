Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 481 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SILA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

SILA stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

