180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Given “Sell (E+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 321,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

