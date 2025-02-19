Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 871 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.