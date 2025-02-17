Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

