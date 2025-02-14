Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 253,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 494,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157,932 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

