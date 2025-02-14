Choreo LLC Buys New Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,824,000 after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,643,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,534,000 after acquiring an additional 154,536 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,812,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,499,000 after acquiring an additional 365,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,920,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,533,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 99,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $44.32 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

