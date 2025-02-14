Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Has $492,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 175,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $278.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

